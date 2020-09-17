AG William Barr: COVID-19 lockdowns ‘greatest intrusion on civil liberties’ since slavery

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election

Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Attorney General William Barr compared calls for a national lockdown to slavery on Wednesday.

Speaking at Hillsdale College, the event’s host asked Barr to explain the “constitutional hurdles for forbidding a church from meeting during COVID-19.”

Barr then launched into a four-minute response where he said a national lockdown would be akin to house arrest.

He accused state governors of using their executive powers to stifle citizens and businesses.

“Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restrain, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” Barr said.

The attorney general said he’s OK with requiring masks, but not shutting down businesses.

The comments came a day after Barr equated prosecutors at the Justice Department to pre-schoolers.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore