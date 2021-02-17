90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles through snow to get COVID-19 vaccine

This undated photo provided by Ruth Goldman shows Fran Goldman. A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep Fran Goldman from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The 90-year old walked six miles round trip to get her shot. (Ruth Goldman via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from making her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles round trip to get her shot.

She had secured an appointment for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday, a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts.

Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket.

She then put on snow boots, took her walking sticks and ventured out. But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late, which was fine.

“I got my vaccination and then I was told I have to sit and wait 15 minutes to make sure there was no reaction. I said, ‘I’m delighted to sit,’” Goldman told KCPQ.