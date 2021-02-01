9 retired nuns in Michigan die of COVID-19 in January

A man holds rosary beads, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

DETROIT — Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home.

The women lived at the headquarters campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, 75 miles southwest of Detroit.

The Adrian Dominican Sisters went for months without a single case among residents. Sister Patricia Siemen is the leader of the religious order.

She says “hearts are breaking” over the losses. Two weeks ago, an outbreak was announced. More than 200 sisters who are retired from active ministry live in Adrian.

COVID-19 has been cited in the deaths of dozens of retired or infirm nuns living in congregate settings.

In December, it was reported that eight sisters had died of COVID-19 in just a week at a home for retired nuns in Wisconsin.

Last summer, a convent near Detroit reported 13 nuns had died from COVID-19.

