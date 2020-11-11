6 Top 25 college football games disrupted this weekend due to the coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to play havoc on college football teams throughout the United States as 15 Division 1 FBS games have been postponed or canceled for this weekend.
Of the 15 contests, six involved AP Top 25 teams, including No. 1-ranked Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas A&M. No conference has been impacted more than the SEC, which postponed four of its seven games scheduled for Saturday.
The most anticipated matchup of the weekend, top-ranked Alabama versus defending national champion LSU, was postponed on Tuesday after LSU reported multiple COVID-19 cases.
Maryland, who was scheduled to take on Ohio State, reported eight COVID-19 cases among its players.
For schools with multiple coronavirus cases, a key issue is contact tracing and quarantining close contacts of those positive with the virus. The CDC recommends that anyone who has been within six feet for 15 minutes of someone infected with the virus to quarantine for up to two weeks.
Texas A&M athletics direct Ross Bjork said contact tracing was a significant factor in postponing its game against Tennessee this weekend.
“The nature of away game travel (flights, meals, lodging, locker room, etc.) naturally leads to an increase in the number of student-athletes, coaches and staff who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines,” Bjork said in a statement. “We are asking everyone around our university community to stay vigilant and follow all of the safety protocols and best practices as we approach the end of the fall sports seasons.”
Here are the games postponed or canceled this weekend:
No. 1 Alabama vs LSU
No. 3 Ohio State vs Maryland
No. 5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee
No. 12 Georgia vs Missouri
No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs Troy
No. 24 Auburn vs Mississippi State
Memphis vs Navy
Air Force vs Wyoming
UL-Monroe vs Arkansas State
Gardner Webb vs Charlotte
North Texas vs UAB
Rice vs Louisiana Tech
Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech
California vs Arizona State
Utah vs UCLA