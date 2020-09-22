28-year-old doctor in Houston dies after contracting COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
28-year-old doctor in Houston dies after contracting COVID-19
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A 28-year-old doctor in Houston has died of COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

According to an update from her father, Dr. Adeline Fagan died on Sept. 19, more than two months after contracting the virus.

Fagan, a native of Syracuse, New York, was in the second year of a residency as an OB/GYN at a Houston hospital, according to KTRK-TV in Houston. She typically only worked in the hospital’s delivery room, but on July 8, she took a shift in the ER treating COVID-19 patients.

Fagan’s family says that morning, “feeling well and excited to see patients” as she headed in to see her patients. But later that day, she started to feel “intense, flu-like symptoms.”

Within a week, Fagan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. Despite several experimental drug treatments, she was placed on a ventilator on Aug. 3.

She remained on the ventilator until Saturday evening when a nurse found her unresponsive. She had suffered a massive brain bleed and was later pronounced dead.

According to KHOU-TV in Houston, it was Fagan’s lifelong dream to be a doctor.

“She fought for it,” Fagan’s sister, Natalie, said. “She fought hard. She studied hard. She studied really hard and she got there.”

So far, the GoFundMe for Fagan has raised $170,000 — more than its goal of $150,000.

“If you can do one thing, be an “Adeline” in the world,” Fagan’s father wrote on GoFundMe. “Be passionate about helping others less fortunate, have a smile on your face, a laugh in your heart, and a Disney tune on your lips.”

CNN reports that of the 200,000 people in America who have died of COVID-19 since February, nearly 1,500 have been people aged between 25 and 34.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

