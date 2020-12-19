1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19; 1,700 have died

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Getting a glimpse into prison life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population.

In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected and more than 1,700 have died.

New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

All Up in your Business: Juice PLNT

DNA Romance: Is finding love in your DNA?

How ranked choice voting works

Pothole season: NJ DOT discusses repair response, who pays for car damages

Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things heat up Friday

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

Forecast: Get set for Saturday

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'