Coors to debut first organic ‘Coors Pure’ beer this March

Heads up, beer lovers. A new, organic brew is about to arrive.

Molson Coors announced Wednesday that it will be debuting its first organic beer in the U.S. this March, called “Coors Pure.”

Molson Coors says Coors Pure is “sessionable, above-premium” beer with a 3.8 percent alcohol by volume with 92 calories and zero sugar.

According to Coors, Pure is a “light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and a slight citrus hop notes. With a light and effervescent mouthfeel, it finishes clean and crisp with low aftertaste.”

Pure will be available in 12- and 24-packs of slim cans, as well as single pints and 24-ounce cans, Coors says.

This article was written by Jackson Danbeck for WTMJ.