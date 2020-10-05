Containers of Freshness Guaranteed-brand fruit sold in 9 states at Walmart recalled for listeria risk

Country Fresh said expanded its voluntary recall to include various containers of Freshness Guaranteed-brand cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Containers of fruits being sold at Walmart in nine states were recalled due to a listeria risk.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration posted on its website that Country Fresh expanded its voluntary recall, which they issued on Friday, to include various containers of Freshness Guaranteed-brand cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.

In a recall notice published on the FDA’s website, Country Fresh said the FDA’s voluntary recall came after a recent inspection.

“The recall is a precautionary measure due to possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed,” Country Fresh said in the recall notice.

According to the notice, the product is currently sold at select Walmart stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Walmart stores removed removing the recalled product from shelves and inventories immediately. Shoppers who “have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately,” according to the notice.

The notice says the “best if used by” dates are between Oct. 3 and 11.

You can see the entire list of recalled items and UPC numbers by clicking here.

There have been no reported illnesses from the products to date, according to the notice.

The original recall was for cut watermelon shipped directly to Walmart and select RaceTrac’s stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Food Drug Administration A recall was for cut watermelon shipped to select RaceTrac’s stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Those items, which included a melon trio at RaceTrac, had “best-if-used by” dates of Oct. 2, 3, and 4.