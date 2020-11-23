Consider ordering takeout this Thanksgiving to support the restaurant industry

This Thanksgiving is shaping up to be like no other.

With the U.S. experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans to celebrate turkey day with the people they live with, as opposed to traditional feasts with extended family and friends.

With many people celebrating the holiday is small groups, it may be easier and more cost efficient to order takeout or ready-made meals this year.

Not only could ordering in save you money and work, it may also serve as an opportunity to support the restaurant industry that has been hit so hard by the pandemic, especially small establishments. The business could help them make up for lost revenue.

A survey released by National Restaurant Association in September found that 1 in 6 restaurants was closed either permanently or long-term, nearly 3 million workers were out of work, and the industry was on track to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020.

There are endless options for takeout for your Thanksgiving meal. You could celebrate with any cuisine, but if you want to stick to traditional foods, some national chains are offering turkey day dinners. Here are a few:

Denny’s – The restaurant is offering a family-style “Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack” that can be picked up until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Cracker Barrel – Like in years past, the chain is offering meals for gatherings of all sizes, including its “Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner.”

Boston Market – This chain may also be an option, as it serves up plated meals, family meals, whole pies and hot side dishes.

Offers.com also compiled a list of more than 30 restaurant chains that are open on Thanksgiving.

Regardless of where you order from, consider leaving a tip for the restaurant employees who are not only working on Thanksgiving, but also in the midst of a pandemic.

