Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Several areas of Tampa Bay are assessing the damage left behind from a squall of storms that produced tornadoes on both sides of Tampa Bay.

At least three tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk Counties.

The NWS believes there were tornadoes in Pinellas Park, along the Howard Frankland Bridge and near Kathleen.

The National Weather Service said at 4:08 p.m., a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located over the Howard Frankland Bridge, southwest of Tampa. It was moving northeast at 35 mph.

Pinellas Park Police say at least 25 structures were damaged by the storm. The storm also left thousands of customers without power.

There are 2,410 Duke customers without energy due to severe weather

This article was written by Lisette Lopez for WFTS.

