Competitive Christmas lighting competitions shining across the country

Tis’ the season to light up the night.

In a downtown Denver high-rise apartment building, people are letting their Christmas spirit shine by decorating their balconies.

“At least we can light it up and make people smile,” said resident Kim Dozier.

Out West in Southern California, an Orange County neighborhood is celebrating the holidays by covering their houses and stringing lights across their street.

“We see kids and families coming out here every night,” said homeowner Bruce Barfell.

Across the country in New Jersey, the holiday spirit glows as people cover their houses with festive décor.

And in San Antonio, Texas, there’s a battle to see who’s the biggest and brightest.

These are some of the competitive Christmas lighting celebrations happening during this holiday season.

“It’s a light beaming from all of us,” Dozier said of her building’s competition, adding it’s bringing some much-needed light to what’s been a dark 2020 for some.

“It’s about showing the world we’re still alive,” she said. “Just because we have this insane time to stay at home and we’re going to have fun no matter what.”

From the Mile High City to the California coast, spreading holiday cheer has been a bit more challenging during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This year, unlike other years, it’s harder to kind of fill that Christmas spirit,” said Matt Eyre of Laguna Niguel.

He and neighbor Barfell are looking to help people temporarily escape the pandemic through dazzling displays of lights.

Though Barfell is looking to capture his neighborhood’s Christmas lighting competition for the tenth year in a row, he says whether win or lose, naughty or nice, it’s good to see little holiday magic.

“We just do it for the enjoyment we get and also for what, you know, what people tell us when we’re outside,” Barfell said. “How much they appreciate this.”

Spreading Christmas cheer through some friendly competition.

“Competitive Christmas e lights is just another way to shine the love around everywhere,” Dozier said. “We’ve been held down for so many reasons for so long. So, Christmas, just lets you know just let it shine.”