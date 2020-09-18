Dream job: Company to pay someone $500 in search of best cheeseburger in U.S.

This June 2020 photo shows a cheeseburger topped with pickles in Alexandria, Va. To get the best tasting burger, try making your own blend with better quality cuts of beef. (Elizabeth Karmel via AP)

Bonusfinder wants to pay someone $500 to travel around the country to find the best cheeseburger in the U.S.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, the casino review portal is looking for a Professional Cheeseburger Tester.

To apply, you’ll need to provide your name, email, and a written statement as to why you’d be the ultimate cheeseburger tester.

According to the post, you must be 21 or older, as well as a resident of the United States or Canada, and not on a diet.

You have until Sept. 28 to apply, and a winner will be announced Oct. 8.