Coca-Cola with Coffee available in coffee aisles at stores nationwide

On Monday, Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar became available in coffee aisles in stores nationwide, the company said in a press release.

Rejoice, coffee and Coca-Cola fans. Coca-Cola with Coffee is finally here.

On Monday, Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar became available in coffee aisles in stores nationwide, the company said in a press release.

The company said the new drinks are infused with Brazilian coffee.

Coca-Cola with Coffee is also available in three flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel. Its sugar-free counterpart comes in Dark Blend and Vanilla.

“We’re focusing our innovation efforts on doing what Coca-Cola has always stood for and does best – which is to deliver emotional and functional uplift – in bigger, bolder, more differentiated ways,” said Brandan Strickland, brand director, Coca-Cola Trademark in the news release. “Coca-Cola with Coffee is a true hybrid innovation that provides the perfect solution for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up we all want, especially in today’s work-from-home environment. We’re fulfilling this need state and occasion in a uniquely Coca-Cola way.”

The new drinks come in 12-ounce cans and contain 69 mg of caffeine, the company said.

The company also announced that customers could also receive a free can of Coca-Cola with Coffee using the Ibotta app at a Walmart store near you.