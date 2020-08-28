Coca-Cola says it will offer buyouts to 4,000 employees, says more layoffs could be coming

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Coca-Cola said Friday that it would offer buyouts to 4,000 employees as part of corporate restructuring and said that layoffs could be coming in the future.

According to a press release, the buyouts will be offered to employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico with a hire date “on or before” Sept. 1, 2017. The company said the “voluntary program” would reduce the number of layoffs.

According to Coca-Cola’s statement, the company’s current operating model consists of “17 business units” that will be consolidated into “nine operating units.”

Following the announcement, Coca-Cola’s stock price rose nearly a point in early trading, an increase of just under 2%.

According to WSB-TV, Coca-Cola has more than 86,000 employees nationwide. The Associated Press reports that company revenue fell 28% in the second quarter due to the effects from the pandemic, but executives are confident in recovery.