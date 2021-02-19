Coca Cola Bottling Company donates 100 pallets of bottled water to Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas — The Coca-Cola Bottling Company stepped up and donated six 18-wheelers full of bottled water to Waco, Texas, where residents have had their water cut off due to critical repairs.

The City of Waco said some neighborhoods had significant water main leaks in need of repair.

The city said they had to cut water off in specific, localized areas to save overall system capacity and pressure until these isolated water main repairs can be completed.

“In anticipation of some isolated areas of Waco losing water so critical repairs can be made, our city staff worked to procure bottled water for our Waco residents,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company donated 100 pallets of bottled water, or six 18-wheelers full, shipped into Waco from out of town.

The trucks arrived in Waco Thursday night and the water is being stored at the Waco Convention Center.

“We will distribute this water directly to the Waco residents that have temporarily lost water due to water main cutoffs for critical repairs. Beginning this morning, City of Waco staff is delivering bottled water to each impacted household,” the city said.

“Thank you, again, to Coca-Cola for your amazing partnership and for serving our community. In the midst of this emergency, Coca-Cola was the good-hearted, compassionate neighbor we needed. Your generous gift will always be remembered by those residents in need.”

The City of Waco also thanked staff who worked to procure and eventually unload the water as well as police officers, firefighters, parks and recreation team, the facilities team, and the city manager’s office who were all on-site to unload the water for Waco.

This story was originally published by Thalia Brionez at KXXV.