Club Med in Florida offers ‘workcation’ for residents during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The tourism industry is looking to bounce back after a tough spring and summer.

One resort on the Treasure Coast is trying to appeal to people who want to mix business and pleasure with school.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, located along the St. Lucie River, is one of the few resorts in the country that offers all-inclusive packages.

Now, they are starting new programs that have places for parents and children to get their work and school assignments completed.

With many families now working and learning from home, Club Med wants area residents to consider a getaway without abandoning your responsibilities.

WPTV Sophia Lykke, the general manager at ClubMed Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, says the resort is working to attract families who can continue to work and attend online school.

“We’re open to anyone in the United States who want to make their way down to Florida,” said general manager Sophia Lykke.

She said they have set up two conference rooms that include one for kids to do their schoolwork.

“We would have one of our mini club staff dedicated to chaperoning them. [They do ] not act as teachers but make sure they’re logged on [their computer] on time and doing their work,” Lykke said. “We have a separate room for adults, which is basically like a working lounge where you can have coffee, snacks. If you need IT support, we have someone who can do it. We have a printer, a good WiFi connection.”

Closed in March at the beginning of the pandemic, there were no guests for three months at the Club Med.

Before reopening in June, the entire operation was reevaluated to make sure guests felt comfortable.

“Part of that program is operating at a maximum capacity of 65 percent,” Lykke said.

The goal is for families to have a maximum amount of fun with minimal hassles.

“If we can offer a place for them to work and to go to school as well as enjoy all of that leisure, then ‘welcome’ we’re waiting for you,” Lykke said.

This story was first reported by Jon Shainman at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.