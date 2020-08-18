Cliff from ‘Cheers’ has a plan to save the Post Office

National News

by: Scripps National/CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Cliff from ‘Cheers’ has a plan to save the Post Office

John Ratzenberger arrives at the world premiere of “Incredibles 2” at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Cliff Clavin, a mailman from the TV series “Cheers”, has an idea to save the postal service.

The actor, John Ratzenberger, recorded a message talking about the USPS and his plea to show support.

“You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now,” he says in the video. “It’s certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?”

Ratzenberger recorded the message at the request of musician Tim Kasher via the Cameo video service. Cameo allows people to pay a fee to have a celebrity record a message.

“I went on Cameo and asked John Ratzenberger to make a plea to the American people to help save the post office – he replied! And it’s so great!!” Kasher posted with the video.

Ratzenberger suggests that family members will get more use out of stamps or other postal service items compared to other gifts they might get.

There has been several days of back-and-forth over changes recently made at USPS; some senators claim the changes led to mail delays of crucial medicines and other items.

Tuesday afternoon, facing mounting public pressure, the postmaster general announced he is halting some changes to mail delivery and would “suspend” several initiatives until after the election.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn's 75th Precinct Shakeup

Calls grow for Gov. Cuomo's resignation or impeachment

The possible succession of Gov. Cuomo

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars