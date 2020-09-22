CLIA announces new regulations for cruising’s return to US waters

The Regent cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner is seen docked at the Port of Oakland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Cruise Lines International Association announced Monday new regulations for cruising in the Americas.

The association, which represents major global cruise lines, said cruises could start back up soon “with support and approval of regulators and destinations.”

“We recognize the devastating impact that this pandemic, and the subsequent suspension of cruise operations, has had on economies throughout the world, including the nearly half a million members of the wider cruise community and small businesses in the Americas who depend on this vibrant industry for their livelihoods,” CLIA president, CEO Kelly Craighead said in the press release. “Based on what we are seeing in Europe, and following months of collaboration with leading public health experts, scientists, and governments, we are confident that these measures will provide a pathway for the return of limited sailings from the U.S. before the end of this year.”

The new rules include everyone being tested for COVID-19 before embarking and mandatory mask-wearing for everyone onboard.

Also, everyone must abide by physical distancing. There will be an increase of fresh air through the ventilation system, medical capability with risk-based response plans, and shore excursions must abide by cruise operators’ prescribed protocols.

The CLIA announced back in August that its ocean-going cruise line members will suspend their U.S. operations until at least Oct. 31.