Claims for unemployment rise again as virus spread increases

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Unemployment Benefits

ATTN: DON KING
A booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on a desk, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000 as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse.

The number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.

Before the coronavirus erupted in March, weekly jobless claims had typically numbered only about 225,000.

The far-higher current pace of claims reflects an employment market under stress and diminished job security for many.

The new figures were released as federal lawmakers neared a deal for further COVID-19 stimulus, which could include government-issued checks and extended unemployment benefits.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'