Claims for first-time jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak California Jobs

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the retail pharmacy chain announced they looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 but remain elevated at 787,000 as a resurgent coronavirus grips the U.S. economy.

While at the lowest level in four weeks, the new figures released Thursday by the Labor Department are nearly four times higher than a year ago before the coronavirus struck.

Employers continue to cut jobs as rising coronavirus infections keep many people at home while state and local governments re-impose restrictions.

Jobless claims were running around 225,000 a week before the pandemic struck with force last March causing weekly jobless claims to surge to a high of 6.9 million in late March as efforts to contain the virus sent the economy into a deep recession.

