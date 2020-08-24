City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

In this undated image taken from video, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton stands in front of the Danbury Wastewater Treatment Plant in Danbury, Conn., as he announces a tongue-in-cheek move to rename the facility after John Oliver following the comedian’s expletive-filled rant about the city. (Office of Mayor Mark Boughton via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” Boughton said in the video while standing in front of the sewage plant. “Why? Because it’s full of (crap) just like you, John.”

The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns.

In the August 16 episode, Oliver named off three things he knew about the time, one of which was a “standing invite to come to get a thrashing from John Oliver.”

It wasn’t exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury.

An agent for Oliver did not return a message Sunday.