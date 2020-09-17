Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chuck E. Cheese is trying to destroy 7 billion prize tickets it no longer wants or needs.

Suppliers were left with the mountain of tickets when the restaurant chain rapidly shifted to e-tickets during the pandemic.

Since Chuck. E. Cheese’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in June, it must get permission from the court to spend more than $2 million to buy and destroy the tickets.

Lawyers for the company say paying that amount is cheaper than if the tickets were dispersed to the public since they’re worth about $9 million in prizes.

The judge is expected to rule on the motion next week.