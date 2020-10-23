Chipotle’s annual ‘Boorito’ event goes virtual

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Chipotle announced that its annual Boorito event will be done virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the past, customers could wear a costume to Chipotle in exchange for a free burrito. For this year, which marks the 20thanniversary of the Boorito event, customers can use social media in order to get a buy one, get one free entrée offer from Chipotle.

Chipotle says a total of 500,000 buy one, get one free offers, will be dropped via TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from October 29 to October 31. Customers will then need to text 888-222 before Chipotle runs out of offers. The buy one, get one free offer is only good on October 31.

“Over the years, Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle and while we can’t have our usual in-person event, canceling completely was never an option for us,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we’ve introduced a virtual Boorito to help our fans celebrate and enjoy our real food from anywhere this Halloween.”

