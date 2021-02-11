Chick Corea, jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79

FILE – Chick Corea performs with Eddie Gomez and Brian Blade perform during their concert in Moscow, Russia, on May 15, 2017. Corea, a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy awards who pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, has died. He was 79. Corea died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, of a rare for of cancer, his team posted on his web site. His death was confirmed by Corea’s web and marketing manager, Dan Muse. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr., File)

Chick Corea, a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy Awards, has died at age 79.

Corea pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Corea died Tuesday of cancer, his team said. In 1968, Corea replaced Herbie Hancock in Miles Davis’ group, playing on the landmark albums “In a Silent Way” and “Bitches Brew.”

He formed his own avant-garde group, Circle, and then founded Return to Forever. Corea is the artist with the most jazz Grammys in the show’s 63-year history, and he has a chance to posthumously win at the March 14 show.