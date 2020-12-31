Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan to exclude certain people

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. The U.S. Census Bureau has denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending. The Census Bureau statement was issued Monday night, Nov. 9, in response to reports by The Associated Press of census workers who said they were told by supervisors to enter fake answers on the head-count forms in order to close cases in the waning days of the census. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Census Bureau says it will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.

That delay could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures aren’t turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

It will be the first time that the Dec. 31 target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress.

The Census Bureau said in a statement Wednesday that it will deliver a state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to the missed deadline as possible.