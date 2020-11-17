CDC: Mothers infected with COVID safe to breastfeed babies

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency’s federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In new guidance released on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus.

The CDC said that the change comes as new evidence suggests that babies cannot get the coronavirus from breast milk.

The agency stated that when researchers added COVID to breast milk, it became inactivated via pasteurization.

Monday’s news is in contrast to what the CDC thought in June when they were less sure it was safe.

For mothers who don’t have COVID-19 and have not come into contact with anyone who has the virus, the CDC said they do not need to take special precautions when feeding at the breast or expressing milk.

For mothers who might have the virus or have come into contact with someone who has the virus, the CDC recommends the mother and the child being breastfed should quarantine together at home for 14 days.

Mothers should also wear a mask when breastfeeding, the agency said.