CDC issues listeria notice for Hispanic-style soft cheeses

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The CDC is warning consumers to avoid consuming “Hispanic-style soft cheese” after a listeria outbreak has been reported in four states.

The cases were reported in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Virginia, but the CDC has issued the warning for the entire US.

According to the CDC, seven people have been hospitalized with listeria infections. The CDC said that interviews with those infected indicated that Hispanic-style soft cheeses were the likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC said cheeses such as queso fresco, queso blanco and queso panela should be avoided.

The CDC said that it is investigating to find out exactly what type and brand of cheese was responsible for the outbreak.

Symptoms usually occur 1 to 4 weeks after consuming contaminated food, but could start as soon as the same day or up to 70 days later.

Listeria can cause those infected to experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsion, in addition to fever and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Those who are pregnant can face severe symptoms, including miscarriage, premature delivery, and life-threatening infection of the newborn.

