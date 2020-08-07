CDC: 4 people dead, 11 others hospitalized after ingesting hand sanitizer

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say four people have died and 11 others have been hospitalized after they ingested hand sanitizer.

In the report, the CDC said the 15 adults, 13 of which were men, were being treated for methanol poisoning, which occurred in New Mexico and Arizona between May and June.

The CDC said three people suffered vision problems.

“Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested,” CDC officials said in the report. “In patients with compatible signs and symptoms or after having swallowed hand sanitizer, prompt evaluation for methanol poisoning is required. Health departments in all states should coordinate with poison centers to identify cases of methanol poisoning.”

As of July 8, four people were still hospitalized, the report stated.

“Among the four patients who died, three had seizures at the time of admission; initial signs and symptoms were not reported for the fourth patient,” the report said.

According to the report, the average age was 43, with some of the incidents happening amongst Native Americans.