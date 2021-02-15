Caught on camera: Tennessee man’s truck slides sideways on icy road

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A surveillance camera captured the scary moment a Tennessee man’s truck began sliding on an icy road.

Adam Schwegman told CNN that he was leaving his Franklin home to pick up his daughter from a sleepover when he noticed his vehicle sliding on the pavement.

It’s difficult to tell from the Nest video, but the street was covered in a sheet of ice.

Schwegman told CNN that he played it cool and wasn’t really scared.

He was, however, concerned that his truck was going to hit a car that was parked at the bottom of his neighborhood hill. Luckily, CNN reports the truck stopped before making impact.

Schwegman estimates he slid about 150 yards before it came to a stop. The father says he then drove slowly to pick up his daughter.

When the man returned home with his daughter, he told CNN that he learned his lesson and parked at the bottom of the hill.

Tennessee is one of several southern states that are experiencing frigid temperatures and wintry conditions.

A massive winter storm will lift from the southern Plains to the Northeast through Tuesday, with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The agency says people in the path of the storm can expect power outages, travel disruptions and some may see large snow accumulations.

“A large swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to northern New England,” wrote NWS. “South of the heavy snow axis, freezing rain is expected to cause a plethora of problems with over a tenth of an inch of ice in the forecast from far east Texas northeastward to southern New England.”

