A single-engine plane, in the center of the image, heads down toward I-35 in Minneapolis to make an emergency landing.

A small plane gave drivers a big fright Wednesday night as it made an emergency landing in the middle of a busy highway.

The single-engine plane’s landing on I-35 in Minneapolis was caught on traffic cameras around 9:30 p.m. CT.

The plane reportedly hit a vehicle as it came down, officials say no one onboard and no one on the ground were hurt in the crash landing.

The pilot was identified as a 52-year-old Minneapolis man by local media outlets . No word yet on what caused the plane to go down.