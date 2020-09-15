Catholic church parish in Utah vandalized, burglarized on back-to-back nights

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDVALE, Utah — Just one night after its statue of St. Therese was smashed, a Catholic church in Midvale had one of its parish residences broken into Monday night.

The iconic statue in front of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church was pushed off its pedestal Sunday night, which resulted in the statue’s head breaking off.

St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church

The church told FOX 13 Monday that it has seen a recent increase in vandalism.

The night after the statue was toppled, the church says someone broke into one of the houses on its parish property.

Pictures show a smashed window with broken glass scattered on the front porch and inside on a couch, along with an open cupboard with its contents scattered on the floor.

The church said police are forming an investigation, and they are now working to implement new safety measures.