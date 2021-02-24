Cat and newborn kittens found by bomb squad inside ‘suspicious bag’

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cats1.jpg

Sprinkles and her six kittens were found by the Butler County bomb squad inside an abandoned bag.

NEW MIAMI, Ohio – A bomb squad called to check out a “suspicious bag” at a church in New Miami, Ohio made a furry discovery: newborn kittens and their mother.

When responding officers heard purring instead of ticking in the bag, they used x-ray equipment to see what was inside, discovering the felines.

The six kittens and cat were found Thursday, Feb. 18, inside an abandoned duffle bag with a note, “Mom’s name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m., Wed. Feb. 17th.”

Sprinkles and her kittens were taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society and checked out by veterinarians, given baths and vaccines.
photoname
Staff say Sprinkles is being a great mom, doing a “fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies.” She and her kittens were placed with a foster family over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss