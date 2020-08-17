Carnival to debut ‘first roller coaster at sea’ in 2021

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Carnival to debut 'first roller coaster at sea' in 2021
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Although cruise liners are momentarily docked due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line is already planning their next trip to sea – with a new edition onboard.

On Sunday, the company posted a video showing its new roller coaster, Bolt, that will be placed onto their Mardi Gras ship.

“Aboard the Mardi Gras, you’ll meet BOLT™: the fastest — and first! — roller coaster at sea, but before that take a look at Cruise Director Matt Mitcham making a special visit to the test track of BOLT™ in Munich, Germany,” the company said about the roller coaster. “Once on Mardi Gras, you’ll get to strap in and zoom your motorcycle-style speed machine around an open-air course high, high above sea level.”

Another cool feature about the roller coaster is that the rider gets to control how fast it goes.

The ship is set to debut in February 2021 from Florida’s Port Canaveral, the company said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC