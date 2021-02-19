Capitol Police: 6 officers suspended for actions during Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Black activists are coming out strongly against a growing narrative among conservatives that equates last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol to last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Capitol Police is currently investigating 35 officers for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday.

Of the 35 officers, six are being suspended with pay.

The investigation is separate from a proposed inquiry that Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week. Pelosi is calling for a “9/11 type commission” to look at what caused the Capitol insurrection, and the failures that ensued to protect the Capitol. The unprecedented security failure prompted the chief of the Capitol Police, House sergeant at arms and the Senate sergeant at arms all to resign.

While many videos documented the heroism of officers working to protect members of Congress during the Jan. 6 counting of the Electoral College, some questioned the actions of officers amid the riot. In one video, an officer could be seen wearing a Make America Great Again hat. A separate photo showed an officer taking a selfie with a rioter.

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.

Five people died amid the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 140 officers were injured. The insurrection interrupted the counting of the Electoral College, and forced the Senate, House and Vice President Mike Pence to be moved to a secure location as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump seized the Capitol building.

The Department of Justice said this week that 250 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.

Despite the admonishment of some members of the Capitol Police, there have been bipartisan calls to honor those who labored to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6. Last week, the Senate voted to award Officer Eugene Goodman a Congressional Medal of Freedom. Also last week, Pelosi announced that she plans on introducing legislation to bestow the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies involved in protecting the Capitol.