Candy brand looking for ‘Candyologists’ to taste test products

Talk about a dream job. A Canadian candy brand is looking for “Candyologists,” a fancy title for professional taste testers.

The remote job has part-time or full-time hours available, and pays about $30 an hour.

Candy Funhouse is an online candy story, and they need someone to try out and honestly review the 3,000 candies and chocolates they carry.

The “candyologists” will help Candy Funhouse pick the ten or so products to be part of it’s inaugural candy line.

“Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested,” the listing says.

It says no experience is required.

Anyone who is interested must apply by Feb. 15. Click here for more information.