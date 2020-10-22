Cancer survivor set to run 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dogs rescued from dogfighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“I thought he was crazy,” said Dave Egeler about what his identical twin told him he was going to do to raise $50,000 to help two charities dedicated to helping dogs rescued from neglect, dogfighting and other forms of cruelty.

This Saturday, Dan Egeler, a retired lawyer and cancer survivor, is planning to run four full marathons in 24 hours.

Egeler’s goal is to get a lot of people to donate a little bit or a lot to help him get to his goal of $50,000.

The money will be shared between Waggin’ Tails Dog Rescue and Bark Nation which helps dogs recover from the abuse they’ve been subjected to in dogfighting.

Both charities are nonprofit organizations that are driven by volunteers who are dedicated to helping the dogs recover from any physical and mental injuries they’ve suffered.

“Anyone who owns a dog knows they are unconditional in their love,” Egeler said. “They provide a lot of joy and excitement in the family and they’re just so great to have around so we love dogs.”

And everyone will be able to keep up with Egeler’s progress that will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. because he’ll be wearing a tracker.

Egeler will start in Dexter and run through parts of western Washtenaw county and on a track at night.

He’ll end his marathons Sunday at 1 p.m. in Dexter.

Click here to find out more about the race, the charities, and where to make a donation.

“Obviously it’s a strong stress on the body and I plan for that, but I gotta do this and I’ve got to complete four marathons in 24 hours,” Egeler said. “And that’s gonna be more of a mental challenge than a physical challenge.”

