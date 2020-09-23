California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035

National News

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Zooming more, driving less: When to ditch your car

A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state’s gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state’s gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement.

His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state.

In a series of tweets, Governor Newsom said transportation is responsible for 50 percent of California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re facing a climate crisis. We need bold action. CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine. By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission free vehicle. Cars shouldn’t give our kids asthma. Make wildfires worse. Melt glaciers. Or raise sea levels,” the governor tweeted.

California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

Governor Newsom has repeatedly cited the role climate change plays in making wildfires more intense, as thousands of acres continue to burn around California.

