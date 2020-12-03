California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a metal structure sticks out from the ground on the Batca Doamnei hill, outside Piatra Neamt, northern Romania. Days after the arrival and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths spotted half a world away from each other, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California. Its straight sides and height appear similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania. (Robert Iosub/ziarpiatraneamt.ro via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after the discovery and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths half a world apart, another towering structure has popped up, this time in Southern California.

Its straight sides and height are similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another found in Romania.

Like those structures, the origin of the California edifices also mysterious.

KEYT-TV reports that it’s at the top of a hill in Atascadero, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tall, silver structure drew hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the structure in Romania is also gone.