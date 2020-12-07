California man tackles black bear to save pet dog

This July 26, 2016 photo taken by a camera trap provided by National Park Service shows a black bear in Malibu Creek State Park in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The National Park Service says camera traps recorded a rare sighting of a black bear in Malibu Creek State Park. The park service said Thursday, Aug. 4, researchers spotted the bear in July 26 images taken by cameras that monitor wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains, which are hemmed in by freeways and urban sprawl. (National Park Service via AP)

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A California man has a lot to be thankful for after he reportedly fought off a black bear to save the life of his pit bull named Buddy, according to CBS News.

The day before Thanksgiving, Buddy was outside playing near his home in Nevada County, California. Kaleb Bentham said something didn’t sound right.

“I heard a growl, looked about 75-100 feet down, and the bear was dragging him by his head, had his head in his mouth,” Benham told CBS13.

Benham saved Buddy from a shelter a few years ago, and didn’t hesitate to rescue him again.

“I just ran down there, plowed into the bear, tackled it and grabbed it by the throat and started hitting it in the face and the eye until it let go,” Benham said.

Benham then describes the frantic search for a veterinary hospital that was open during the pandemic. The closest option was closed.

“My first thought was that I was going to lose him,” Benham said.

Buddy is now making a speedy recovery, after needing staples, stitches and tubes inserted into his head to drain excess fluid.

Benham says the bear is still out there, and has visited the area several times since the attack.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates there are between 25,000 and 30,000 black bears in the state.

