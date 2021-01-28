California family plans to visit every In-N-Out in the US in 12 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One southern California family has a goal to travel to every single In-N-Out in the U.S. and Wednesday night, they camped out in Bakersfield, waiting for the new location to open.

That family is camping in their car after COVID-19 canceled their original summer plans and they decided to embark, instead, on a journey to visit every In-N-Out.

“He’s already the best dad but he just got better.”

Berkley Vonderheide says this because his dad followed through with a spontaneous adventure.

“I said what are we going to do this summer,” said Sam Vonderheide, Berkley’s dad.

“…and I said ‘In-N-Out road trip. Go to all the In-N-Out’s.’ I wasn’t being serious but i should’ve known my dad better,” said Berkley.

Berkley’s father is a teacher and always comes up with fun summer plans for his family. But last summer, due to the pandemic, those plans were canceled.

“There’s a lot of hard things going on in the world and I don’t want to say those things aren’t important, they are, but i think we have to find things to be happy about at the same time. Whatever that is. And this has been that for us,” said Vonderheide.

So last July, the Vonderheide family set out on a trek across the country, so far hitting up 312 locations of their favorite restaurant, In-N-Out, from Houston to Utah and everywhere in between.

“We actually did 185 in 15 days. That first 15 days we drove over 7,000 miles. I would say we’re probably over 10,000 miles at this point,” said Vonderheide.

“I haven’t gotten sick of it yet,” added Berkley.

On Thursday they’re aiming to be the first customers at the grand opening of the In-N-Out on Rosedale, and on their 113th stop, this family says this visit has an extra special meaning behind it.

“Shout out to Bakersfield, this is where i met my wife. I lived here for a couple of years and that’s why we have these two beautiful kids,” said Vonderheide.

Vonderheide says that they have another 49 to go to by this July, in order to meet their goal, their next few stops will likely be in Portland. To find them on Instagram: innoutroadtrip

This story originally reported by Kylie Walker and Ashley Valenzuela on Turnto23.com.