California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a dive boat is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast, Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the deadliest accidents in recent U.S. maritime history was the fault of the owners of a dive boat whose lack of oversight resulted in a fire that swept through the vessel and killed all 34 people in their bunks below deck.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Tuesday the Conception’s captain failed to post a roving night watchman aboard the Southern California scuba dive vessel, which allowed the fire to quickly spread and trap the 33 passengers and one crew member.

The NTSB also faulted the Coast Guard’s inadequate regulations.

Attorneys for the boat’s owner and the captain did not immediately respond to requests for comment.