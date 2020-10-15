C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

FILE – White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

C-SPAN has suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked.

A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and sent it. But he admitted this week to his bosses that he had lied, feeling the pressure of attacks from President Donald Trump.

Scully was supposed to moderate the second debate between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which had been scheduled for Thursday but was canceled. C-SPAN said it hoped to bring Scully back after some distance from the episode.

President Trump seized on Thursday’s news.

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020