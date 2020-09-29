By end of 2021, Nordstrom won’t sell fur, exotic animal skins

Nordstrom announced on Tuesday that by the end of 2021 they will no longer sell fur or exotic animal skins. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Nordstrom announced on Tuesday that by the end of 2021, they would no longer sell fur or exotic animal skins.

The department store said the new policy was made in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States.

“As a leading fashion retailer, we’re committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers. Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we’re meeting their needs,” said Teri Bariquit, the chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom in a press release. “As part of our ongoing product evolution, we’ve been working with the Humane Society of the United States and recently decided to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online. Our private label brands haven’t used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business.”

Nordstrom says the change will involve removing the use of fur in its private-label brands and not buying or selling items that use Asiatic raccoon.

The company said the new policy wouldn’t apply to products derived from cows, pigs, and goats. It also won’t allow stores to carry items derived from lizards, snakes, alligator, kangaroo, and stingrays.