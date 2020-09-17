Burger King to put ingredients of Whopper on wrapper to show it has no artificial flavors

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Burger King to put ingredients of Whopper on wrapper to show it has no artificial flavors
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Burger King is serving up the Whopper in a whole new way.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that its famous burger would be served with “no colors, flavors, or preservatives from artificial sources.”

According to a press release, the Whopper’s wrapper will list all its ingredients on the front for a limited time, which will read: 100% flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun.

“We put a lot of effort into the Whopper to make it taste great and the real Whopper free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources has the same iconic flame-grilled flavor that guests know and love,” said Chris Finazzo, President, Americas, Burger King in the news release. “This announcement further highlights our commitment to serving delicious, affordable meals our guests can feel good about.”

Burger King said in the release that 85% of its permanent food menu in the U.S. is now free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, and the brand is striving to achieve 100% by the beginning of 2021.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

Vaccine eligibility expands, with more on the way

Rain returns Wednesday

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

Gun control bills stalled as New Yorkers call for change

New Jersey becomes latest to offer early in-person voting

East Harlem women business owners support each other through pandemic

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

Cuomo out of sight amid new allegation, budget talks