Bud Light offers $5,000 a month for ‘chief memes officer’

by: Sarah Dewberry

Bud Light is searching for someone to create memes catered around their Bud Light Seltzer.

Do you like creating memes? Bud Light is searching for someone to become their first-ever Chief Meme Officer (CMO).

The lucky applicant would be paid $5,000 a month for three months and would be responsible for curating memes, which are humorous graphics that quickly go viral.

The memes would be centered around their Bud Light Seltzer, a 100-calorie alcoholic drink that’s available in four flavors: black cherry, lemon-lime, mango and strawberry.

“After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top-rated flavor profiles, we’re excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing, Bud Light in a press release. “We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers.”

The candidate would be responsible for creating 10 memes per week, and you must be older than 21-years-old to apply.

The company will stop taking applications on Sept. 20.

To apply for the job, click here.

Connect with PIX11 Online

