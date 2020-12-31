Britain ends long Brexit journey with economic break from EU

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Britain Brexit Election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain has completed its economic break from the European Union. The formal move came at 11 p.m. Thursday in London.

It ended a 48-year partnership with the trading bloc and started a new, more distant relationship between Britain and its continental neighbors. The single market and customs union allows people, goods and services to flow freely across more than two dozen countries.

A different trade deal took effect, bringing new restrictions and red tape. But to Brexit supporters, the arrangement reclaimed national independence from the Brussels-based bloc. Britain left the EU politically almost a year ago but remained part of its economic structures until the end of 2020.

