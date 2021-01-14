Borders to remain closed with Mexico, Canada into February

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

The United States’ borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel through February 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced this week.

The land borders have largely remained closed since March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Air traffic between the countries is still permitted, but significantly curtailed due to the virus. For instance, those traveling to Canada are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and must be traveling for an essential purpose.

Air travel between the US and Mexico is continuing with more minimal interruptions.

The borders remain open for essential purposes, such as trade and for transporting goods.

