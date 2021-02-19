Boeing clears out Seattle-area headquarters complex, indicating a future with remote work options

Boeing employees at the Commercial Airplanes headquarters south of Seattle have been told to clear out their stuff over the next few weeks, according to the Seattle Times.

Many assume the company is planning to sell the 215-acre complex in Renton soon. In October, Boeing said they were considering selling off the Washington headquarters of the Commercial Airplanes division and other real estate.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know where this is going,” an unnamed worker told the Seattle Times in a report published Thursday. “We’ve cleared out. It’s a recognition that the future will bring a combination of virtual work and hoteling.”

Boeing officials told FOX News they are still assessing the “entire portfolio of real estate” and have not publicly made any decisions.

As the coronavirus pandemic took a hit on domestic and international travel, Boeing has seen airlines cancel plane orders. On top of the hit they recently took after the grounding of the 737 MAX jet, following deadly crashes and resulting lawsuits and investigations.

