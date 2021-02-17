Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1M to 2 food banks amid pandemic

FILE – Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds recently donated $1 million to two non-profit organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People, the stars donated to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Feeding America posted on social media thanking the two for donating.

“Thank you, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for being our hunger-fighting dream team!” the non-profit tweeted. Your second $500K gift will make a big difference for people across the country.”

The married couple previously donated $500,000 to both food banks in early 2020 when the pandemic first began.

Food Banks Canada also posted on social media thanking the couple, adding that Reynolds continues to be their favorite Canadian and their favorite superhero.