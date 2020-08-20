BlackBerry phones are coming back in 2021

BlackBerry CEO John Chen introduces the company’s new phone, the BlackBerry Classic, during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The BlackBerry phone, which many of us probably thought was a thing of the past, is officially coming back.

OnwardMobility announced on Wednesday that the phone would be manufactured by FIH Mobile, which is a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology.

“Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience,” said Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility in a press release. “BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data. This is an incredible opportunity for OnwardMobility to bring next-generation 5G devices to market with the backing of BlackBerry and FIH Mobile.”

No details of the new phone are known, but it will run on the Android operating system, the company said.

The company added that it would have “government-level security.”

“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with a physical keyboard leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry, in the release. “We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer.”

The 5G BlackBerry device will debut sometime next year.